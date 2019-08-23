OKOWA HAILS KEYAMO AS MINISTER

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN), on his appointment as Minister of State, Niger Delta.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba, Okowa said that Keyamo’s appointment was well-deserved, considering his antecedents as lawyer of repute.

He urged Keyamo to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new job in order to address the myriad of challenges be-devilling the Niger Delta.

While lauding him for his achievements as an eminent legal practitioner, Okowa expressed confidence that Keyamo would use his office to attract infrastructural development to Delta and the Niger Delta.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious son, Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN), on his appointment as Minister of State, Niger Delta.

“Given the antecedents of Olorogun Keyamo as a brilliant and cerebral lawyer, I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in changing the current narrative of infrastructural deficit, poverty and environmental degradation in Niger Delta.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for finding an illustrious Deltan worthy to serve in his ‘Next Level’ cabinet.

“We pledge the commitment of our state to partner the Ministry of Niger Delta for effective development in Delta, especially in infrastructure and human capital development of our people.”