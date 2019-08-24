DELTA NUJ WARNS CHAPEL OVER COURT ACTION, URGE MEMBERS TO UPHOLD PROFESSIONALISM

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END Of DELTA STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL (SEC) MEETING OF THE NIGERIA UNION OF JOURNALISTS (NUJ)

Members of the State Executive Council (SEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held their monthly meeting on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the temporary secretariat of the union no 2, Oghara Street, DDPA Estate, Asaba, and came up with the following resolutions:

1. That SEC passed a vote of implicit confidence on the Comrade Michael Ikeogwu led Executive

2. On the Information Chapel crisis, SEC in session urged the State Working Committee of the union to explore all available avenues that would lead to peaceful resolution of the problem in the chapel while mandating the few members of the chapel who dragged the State Council to Court to withdraw the case from the court within three weeks failure which, the union would invoke the relevant sections of the NUJ Constitution on them (the affected members).

3. SEC in session, also, resolved that Mr. Monday Osayande of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel should retract and apologize to the State Executive Council within two weeks, the unsubstantiated and defamatory publication against the leadership of the State Council of the NUJ over false allegation of N20 million as against N17.6 million given to the union to work on its secretariat by the Delta State Government which he published in various social media platforms

4. SEC in session condemned, in strong terms, the unwarranted threat to life of registered professional journalists in the state especially the recent threat on the life of one of its members, the Chairman of Ika Chapel, Comrade Maxwell Momah, by a TSM unregistered social media reporter, Mr. Ernest Okolie Onyeagor, and appealed to the authorities of the Delta State Police Command to investigate such threat.

5. SEC in session, also, advised members of the union to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Signed:

Comrade Sunday Egede -Chairman

Comrade Monsidi Chris-Secretary

Kenneth Orusi-Member

SEC Communique Drafting Committee