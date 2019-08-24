Flood, News, Weather and Environment

DTSG CONSTITUTES 2019 FLOOD MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

As part of efforts to mitigate the possible negative effects of the impending 2019 flooding of Coastal Communities, the Delta State Government has constituted a 13- Man high powered Committee.

The Committee which was set up in response to the 2019 flood alert issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and has the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie as the Chairman, is saddled with the responsibility of drawing up implementation plans for a well coordinated response to the anticipated flooding.

According to a statement signed by the SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie, the committee is expected to collaborate with other stakeholders with a view to taking proactive steps that will mitigate the effects of the flood.

Members of the committee include Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Omamofe Pirah as the co-chairman; Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu; Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye; and Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba; Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah; and Commissioner for Special Duties (Government House), Mr Henry Sakpra.

Others included were the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Flora Alatan; Special Adviser (Local Government Affairs), Prince Kelly Penawou; Hon. Daniel Yingi Special Adviser (Environment and Marine Transport), Chairman, ALGON (Delta State Chapter), Hon. Itiako Ikpokpo; Director General, State Orientation Bureau, Mr Eugene Uzum and the Permanent Secretary Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Benson Oburoh.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.