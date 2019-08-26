UKAH ADVOCATES PRESERVATION OF CULTURAL VALUES, AS OKPANAM KINGDOM BEGINS 2019 NEW YAM FESTIVAL, WITH IKANZE CEREMONY

The people of Okpanam Kingdom, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday, 25\08\2018, began activities to mark the 2019 annual new yam festival with the Ikanze ceremony.
As part of the ceremony, the Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, feted the people of Obodogwugwu Quarters in a well attended event.
He called on the people of the kingdom to strive to preserve the cultural values of the kingdom and ensure that the prevailing peace in the community is sustained.
Chief Ukah urged the people to continue to support the programmes of the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in the state and assured that the governor is determined to ensure that developmental projects get to all parts of the state.
Earlier at the the palace of the Diokpa-Isi of Okpanam Kingdom, the traditional ruler, HRM Dr. Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, called on parents to advise their children against belonging to secret cults as the end result is always not palatable.
While stating that the ban on the activities of Ipempe masquerade is still in place, he stressed that any person or group of persons who violates the rules the kingdom will be handed over to the appropriate authorities.
The Diokpa-Isi of the kingdom, Obi Bernard Nwakpoizu Ndih, called on all true sons and daughters of the community to participate in the historic ceremonies and display maturity throughout the duration of the festival.
This year’s festival will be rounded up on Sunday, September 15, 2019 with the Igochi Ndi Mkpalo.