UKAH ADVOCATES PRESERVATION OF CULTURAL VALUES, AS OKPANAM KINGDOM BEGINS 2019 NEW YAM FESTIVAL, WITH IKANZE CEREMONY

The people of Okpanam Kingdom, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday, 25\08\2018, began activities to mark the 2019 annual new yam festival with the Ikanze ceremony.

As part of the ceremony, the Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, feted the people of Obodogwugwu Quarters in a well attended event.

He called on the people of the kingdom to strive to preserve the cultural values of the kingdom and ensure that the prevailing peace in the community is sustained.