BERNARD OKUMAGBA, FORMER DELTA FINANCE COMMISSIONER, APPOINTED MD, NDDC, AS PRES. BUHARI APPROVES NEW BOARD FOR COMMISSION

David Diai.

Former Delta State Commissioner for Finance and one of the most cerebral public servants to serve in any executive council of Delta state since creation, Chief Bernard Okumagba, has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, as the new Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The confirmation of his appointment was contained in a Press statement, issued by Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, (KJW) Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation., which also listed the names of the members of the new NDDC Board that will take over from the interim management board headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa.

A scion of the famous and very popular Okumagba family of the great Urhobo kingdom in Warri, Delta state, Bernard Okumagba, who has an impeccable pedigree and excellent academic background, displayed admirable and sage-like leadership qualities in his days as Commissioner, first of Economic Planing and Budget, then of Finance in Delta state, which earned him widespread acceptance, admiration and huge, well deserved respect, across board.

Meticulous, precise, unruffled and always very calm, clean and proper, immaculate and neatly groomed, Bernard, as Delta State Commissioner, was a forthright, honest and highly principled man, an astute administrator who ran his highly sensitive and challenging office, with impressive, result oriented efficiency, a dependable friend and a just and fair man, who always made sure to put in his very best and committed himself fully in every thing he did.

The list, which also has Dr. Pius Odubu, former Edo State Deputy Governor to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as Board Chairman and Prophet Jones Ode Erhue, Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC Chairman, as Delta state Rep on the board, is published in full below:

NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION (NDDC)

President Muhammadu Buhari, has, subject to Senate

confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) made up of the following persons:

S/N Position Name State

1 Chairman – Dr. Pius Odubu – Edo

2 Managing Director – Bernard O. Okumagba – Delta

3 Executive Director Projects – Engr. Otobong Ndem – Akwa Ibom

4 Executive Director Finance & Admin. – Maxwell Okoh – Bayelsa

5 Delta Rep – Prophet Jones Erue – Delta

6 Edo Rep – Chief Victor Ekhator – Edo

7 Rivers Rep – Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh – Rivers

8 Abia Rep – Nwogu Nwogu – Abia

9 Bayelsa Rep – Theodore A. Allison – Bayelsa

10 Akwa Ibom Rep – Victor Antai – Akwa Ibom

11 Cross River Rep – Maurice Effiwatt – Cross River

12 Ondo Rep – Olugbenga Elema – Ondo

13 Imo Rep – Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian – Imo

14 Northwest Rep – Aisha Murtala Muhammed – Kano

15 Northeast Rep – Ardo Zubairu – Adamawa

16 Southwest Rep – Engr. Badmus Mutalib – Lagos

2. The interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior Director in the Commission.

3. The Chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are by this release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 2nd September, 2019 at 2.00 p.m for proper documentation and briefing. They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification.

Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, (KJW)

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office)

for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation.