Delta at 28: Let Bond of Peace, Love, Unity Reign – IPAC

The Inter- Party Advisory Council IPAC has urged the people of Delta State to strive at all times to ensure that the bond of peace, love and unity continually reigns as they celebrate the 28th years anniversary of the creation of the State.

The state Chairman of IPAC, Mr. Fred Obi in a press statement congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Team as well as all Deltans as they celebrate 28 Years of togetherness as a State and a People.

He noted that despite being tagged as one of the flash point for election violence, the bound of unity that have ensured continued peace and tranquillity especially before, during and after the 2019 general elections, have continued to reign in the state.

“The 28th Years Anniversary of our dear State is therefore another opportunity for us in IPAC to salute all Deltans especially the political class for the successful 2019 peaceful elections in DELTA State. The Peaceful Political atmosphere existing in the State, is a sign that we have decided to move ahead as a one united family irrespective of our political divide, religion and ethnicity.

“The elected officials from the State Assembly to the National Assembly as well as the Governor should always remember that it was the people that elected them and they should always put them first as they carry out the functions of their offices.

He urged the Governor and his political party, PDP to extend hands of fellowship to the private sectors and those in opposition parties so as to join hands in an all inclusive Government where Deltans will be involved in running the affairs of the state.

IPAC boss added that an all-inclusive Government will broaden the decision making of Government which will ultimately place the state in an enviable position in no distance time.

“Community leaders especially those of the political class should at all times help the Government to maintain peace in their domain. The mediia practitioners should be alive to their responsibilities. Security agencies should always be at alert to support the media practitioners in checking the activities of some of these carriers of fake news on social media.

“IPAC will continuously support constructive criticism devoid of vulgar languages against those in authority. IPAC will equally maintain peace and building strong synergy that will help in bringing peaceful political co- existence and inter-party harmony in the state.”

It could be recalled that Delta and 11 other states, including Edo, were created on Aug. 27, 1991 by the military regime headed by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.