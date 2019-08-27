DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES DELTANS ON DELTA @ 28 ANNIVERSARY

PRESS STATEMENT

27th August, 2019

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES DELTANS ON THE 28TH ANNIVERSARY OF DELTA STATE

The Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated Deltans on the occasion of the 28th Anniversary of Delta State, which was created on August 27, 1991.

A message of felicitation, signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, hailed Deltans for remaining firm, steadfast and embracing peace and unity in the face of tremendous challenges and travails in the last 28 years, even as the party expressed its sincere gratitude and appreciation to the peoples of the three Senatorial zones of the State, for voting and standing by the Peoples Democratic Party, as the party of their choice, since the return of democracy in 1999.

The statement titled: CONGRATULATIONS DELTANS ON THE 28TH ANNIVERSARY OF DELTA STATE, reads thus:

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Delta State, heartily congratulates Deltans on this auspicious occasion of the 28th Anniversary of the creation of our State on August 27, 1991.

“We note with special recognition, the firm resolve and steadfast decision of our dear people across the three Senatorial zones of the State, to continually embrace peace and unity, even in the face of some of the most terrible conflicts and confrontations in the last 28 years, which otherwise, would have fragmented and disintegrated a less united people.

We are proud to say that the conviction of Deltans in the unity and peaceful coexistence of Delta as one indivisible Delta State, though tried and tested periodically by selfish, narrow-minded and anti-development forces, has remained unshakable and continues to triumph against all odds, over the years.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is profoundly grateful and humbly expresses our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Deltans, for the overwhelming display of unconditional and uncensored support, which you have voluntarily given by the vote of the confidence reposed in the PDP as your party of choice in every election in the State, since 1999.

We are deeply appreciative of the fact that you, Deltans, have given us the opportunity to ensure the entrenchment of equity, justice and fairness in the power-sharing rotation, which has not only contributed immensely to the attainment and sustenance of the peace and unity which Delta State has continued to enjoy, but most importantly in the satisfactory conclusion of the process, which culminated in the election of our dear Governor, His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Ekwueme of the Universe, in 2015 and who you also overwhelming reelected for a well deserved second term, in fulfillment of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, which have been and will remain the undeniable hallmark and legacy of the PDP in Delta State.

We also join our dear Governor and leader, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to thank the wonderful and peace-loving people of Delta State for their resilience, patience, cooperation and support in the delivery of our mandate as encapsulated in the brilliant and articulate SMART Agenda and indeed in all administrations that have governed the State in the last 28 years.

As a responsible, responsive and people-oriented political party, our driving motivation has always been to deliver good governance, quality legacy projects and the best democratic dividends which your mandate and vote of confidence has continued to inspire.

While the present PDP administration in the State has consolidated on the impressive landmark achievements recorded by our predecessors, we make bold to state categorically that the mantra of building a stronger Delta, which will define our second term, has already been set in motion.

We can beat our chest proudly and without equivocation in stating that our dear State has not only remained at the apex of the good governance matrix, we have continued to shine brightly and dominate the national space, as manifested in the plethora of awards garnered by our Governor, from reputable and recognized national and global establishments, for a variety of multi-faceted socio/economic developmental initiatives and achievements, at the end of our first tenure.

The PDP, under the astute, cerebral, strategically excellent, result-driven leadership acumen of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has embarked comprehensively and expertly on the construction of storm drainages in the capital territory, which though nearing completion, has already started addressing the seemingly intractable and sometimes devastating flooding whenever it rains in the State capital and this will soon be replicated in the Warri and Effurun axis of the State, especially with the visionary, landmark historic creation of the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, to be administered by distinguished Deltans, whose impeccable track records in leadership and administration have been proven beyond any doubts whatsoever.

The renewal of our mandate through a resounding victory at the last general elections, has not only re-energized our desire to aggressively and comprehensively deliver on our SMART Agenda, it has further afforded us the opportunity to address and upgrade the critical welfare and infrastructural needs of our people in the three Senatorial zones, in fulfillment of our avowed mandate to ensure even and equitable development across the State.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo graciously performed the commissioning of roads projects in Ijaw and Itsekiri coastal communities recently, to underscore and affirm our resolve to build a Stronger Delta for our people in delivering verifiable and enduring projects and accelerated development in the rural and riverine communities in the State.

His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has already resolved, with his reelection for a second term, to vigorously expand the hugely successful job creation initiatives, as defined in the now household acronyms of YAGEP, STEP, PPSP, the Micro Credit Scheme, the Graduate Engagement Scheme and other empowerment and capacity building collaborations with national and international agencies.

The massive successes achieved in the education, healthcare, and social safety net sectors, with special attention to widows, children and the indigent, in the first tenure, will be replicated even on a larger scale in this second tenure and the giant strides attained in sports which not only ensured the prime position of Delta State in all national sporting events but elevated our dear State to the excellent heights of continental and international recognition in our first tenure, will be robustly embraced and achieved in this second term.

Indeed, the last four years of our administration was hallmarked by an amazing story of lifting the State from recession to progression and turning around the fortunes with an unprecedented increase in our internally generated revenue and the regular payment of workers salaries, including local government staff and pensioners, all of which were achieved through the meticulous plugging of leakages and an efficient, effective governance module which enhanced the ease of doing business in all operating sectors and a fantastic administrative synergy between the executive, legislature and judiciary, complementing each other in the overall interest of Deltans.

Of course there is no gainsaying the fact that our greatest achievement has been the sustained peace in the State, which was achieved with the highly commendable and considerable support and efforts of our revered traditional rulers and institutions as well as the ceaseless prayers and exhortation of our religious leaders and the unparalleled cooperation of our courageous youths, our wonderful women and the collective endorsement and acceptance of our peacebuilding agenda by all Deltans, who demonstrated their preference for peace and unbroken belief in the unity and harmony of one united Delta, with their votes.

As Deltans, we have ample reason to celebrate our 28 years of existence. We have surmounted all the obstacles that have tried to destabilize us and overcome all the machinations that have attempted to fragment and dislocate us as a State. Our leadership over the years has been exemplary and even envied as we have continued to soar from strength to strength.

Our pledge to Deltans, as we celebrate 28 years of statehood is that we will always uphold and operate with the best principles of equity, fairness, equality in the development and distribution of our resources and the friendship and communality, which have contributed immensely to entrenching the ambiance of peace, progress, and development in the State.

Our mandate remains to build a stronger and better Delta and our resolve is to ensure more prosperity for all Deltans.

Congratulations Deltans. Happy 28th Anniversary to Delta State.

Long live PDP

God Bless Delta State

PDP! power to the people!!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary

PDP, Delta State.