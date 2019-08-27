NMALAGU CALLS FOR PRAYERS AS DELTA MARKS 28 YEARS ANNIVERSARY

As Delta State marks her 28 years anniversary, the presiding Bishop of True God Worshippers Assembly Inc, Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta state, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, has called for more prayers for the state and the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Bishop in an interview with the press, while congratulating the people and government of Delta state, stated that celebrating 28 years as a state is a big achievemnt, and to sustain the growth of the state in terms of security, youth entrepreneurship development, social welfare, and peace in the state, as the government works towards a Stronger Delta continuous prayers will be needed.

“We need more prayers to sustain the development we had achieved as a state in the past 28 years. We had improved in the various indices of development. Today the State through the various policies of government had shown signs of achieving a viable and stable economy.’

“For us to sustain this development, we as a people and citizens of the state, must give the government our supports, especially through our prayers.”

Bishop Nmalagu also praised the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his administrative ingenuity, especially in the area of entrepreneurship empowerment of Delta youths, as he described it as one of the best gifts the government had given to Deltans. He called on the various beneficiaries of the programmes to ensure they maximize the opportunity to impact economically in their areas.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank our amiable governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his focus on youth development, especially in the area of entrepreneurship training and empowerment, as his drive for self sustenance has placed our youths as major contributors to the economic development of the state. I called on the beneficiaries to sustain it, especially in the areas of their residence.” He stated.