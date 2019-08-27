OCHOR CELEBRATES WITH DELTANS @28

Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor has congratulated the State government and Deltans, as the state celebrates 28 years as one of the 36 states that make up the Nigerian federation, and prayed for a more united and economically viable state with time.

The Deputy Speaker who made this known in a press release from his office, on Monday August 26, 2019, said that despite the various challenges that had affected the state, especially the issue of ethnic differences, the government at various times had been able to pull all stakeholders with their political differences together and this has helped in the development the state had witnessed over the years.

Rt. Hon Ochor further stated that, with the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s policy on stronger Delta in his second term government, Deltans Should give the government the needed support to place the state in its rightful place in the comity of states notionally, especially in the area of security, economic development, entrepreneurship and business development and other factors that will make the state stronger and more viable.

“Today, August 27, 2019, our state, Delta marks 28 years of existence, and as we know, at the beginning, it was a tough one, as we experienced crises at different levels and loss of trust, and at a time lives of many Deltans, young and oldsl. It was a period of dark history of our existence as a people.

“However, we have overcome that era, and we are now in the new era of ones, and social economic development of a state to achieve a goal, and that can be seen in the economic and social policies of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the able leadership of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in the new mantra of a Stronger Delta. Let us therefore, as we celebrate join hands with the government to permanently place the state among committee of states that have a strong social and economic base. A state which we all will be proud of.” he stated.