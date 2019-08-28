UPU Youthwing Resolve Crisis, Pass Vote Of Confidence On Omoko Leadership

By Kparobo Ehvwubare

The lingering crisis brewing in the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU Youthwing, over a leadership tussle between some of its top members, has been has been amicably resolved.

This was made known to journalists after an executive meeting of the UPU Youthwing, held on 27 August, 2019, at Urhobo Cultural center, Uwiamuge-Agbarho, during which all members of the Exco resolved to work together, support and queue behind the President General, Comr. Nicholas Omoko.

The youth body also promised to work with Omoko led leadership to bring the much needed development to the people of Urhoboland, especially the Urhobo youths, just as they vowed to sanction any erring exco member who indulges in any act capable of bringing disunity to the group.

The Exco, after x-raying the performances of Omoko as the President-General in the last two years, also passed a vote of confidence on the President-General.

On his part, Comr. Nicholas Omoko reassured his Executive council of his resolve to ensure the continuation of his selfless to all, and while adding that he would continue to run an all inclusive administration and be transparent in all his dealings, appealed for the support of all and sundry to enable him succeed.

The Urhobo youth leader also commended Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for making Urhobo Youths partners in his government and his determination to develop Urhobo land, especially the fencing and reconstruction of the Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamuge – Agbarho