IPAC Wants Fourth Tier Government Created

The Inter – Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has advocated for the creation of a fourth tier Government, where the traditional rulers will participate in Government as it will help in checking the activities of the youths.

The Delta State Chairman of IPAC, Mr. Fred Obi in a press statement in Asaba, said the fourth tier Government will help in the monitoring of youths through the traditional institutions saying it will bring to the barest level the activities of the youths as every youth in the state come from a particular community.

He said IPAC will continuously support constructive criticism but abhor the use of vulgar languages against those in authority.

The IPAC boss also set an agenda for Senator Ovie Omo Agege following his election into the National Assembly and his emergence as the Deputy Senate President and Barr. Festus Kayemo on his appointment as Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“I congratulate them and urge them to see their new Political positions as a call to service. We urge them to put the State first in carrying out the responsibilities of their highly respected offices. Governance should therefore not be seen as the responsibility for only those that are elected, it should be the collective efforts of all.

“The leadership of IPAC in Delta State is working round the clock to check and curtail the activities of the Political actors in the State. Our position has constantly remain on the part of maintening peace and building strong synergy that will help in bringing peaceful political co- existence and inter-party harmony.

“Our efforts have continued to yield positive dividends as could be seen in the 2018 Local Government and 2019 general elections hence we must all be involved in supporting any democratically elected leadership at all level.”