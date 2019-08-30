DEVELOPMENT OF DELTA COLLECTIVE – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that the development of the state is a collective responsibility that should not be hindered by personal, ethnic, religious or political leaning.

The governor stated this on Wednesday in Asaba when members of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers led by their Chairman, the Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, visited him, and urged Deltans to be passionate about the development of the state.

He said that citizens of the state owed it the duty to contribute to its development, and called on them to use the opportunities available now to impact positively on the lives of the people.

Okowa assured that his administration would remain focused and pursue programmes that would attract investors, adding that Delta was a peaceful state open for investment.

He commended the traditional rulers for their contributions toward the realization of prevailing peace in the state.

“Traditional rulers in this state have done so much for us; you are architects of peace in our state because, when the various kingdoms are at peace with themselves, God will bless that state.

“I urge you to continue to talk with our people so that this peace will be consolidated.

“I have found that there is so much love among the traditional rulers. I hope that the political class will learn to show love to one another and collectively, we will develop our state,” he said.

On the visit, the governor said I am most grateful to the traditional rulers for the show of love, for this visit and the fact that at every ceremony your presence there sends a message that we are one.

‘I also thank all Deltans for their support. We will do our best to take the state to enviable position within the next four years.”

Earlier, Obi Efeizomor II had told the governor that they were in Asaba to felicitate with him on his 60th birthday celebrated on July 8.

“We are here to felicitate with you on your birthday. We know that you love us so well and we thank God, the creator of the universe, for granting you the grace to clock and celebrate your 60th birthday.

“It was a thing of joy to all of us and entire Deltans,’’ the monarch stated.

High point of the visit was the presentation of birthday gift by the royal father to the governor