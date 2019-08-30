UKAH, DELTA BASIC AND SECONDARY EDUCATION COMMISSIONER, ORDERS ESTABLISHMENT OF PTAS IN DELTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Principals and School Heads in state owned primary and secondary schools in Delta State have been asked to quickly constitute Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) in their respective schools in other to partner with the associations to bring about rapid developments in the schools.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, gave the charge at a stakeholders meeting and interactive session with Principals, School heads and Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) at Government College, Ughelli, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Chief Ukah said the essence of the stakeholders meeting was to deliberate on issues affecting the education sector and to proffer solutions on how to tackle them so that the state would be among the top three best education states in the country.

He said Principals and School Heads in public schools in the state must be proactive in their duties in other tackle the myriad of challenges confronting the sector which he said the collaborative efforts of the PTA, Traditional Rulers, Corporate bodies and individuals will go a long way, as government could not do it alone.

The Commissioner also charged them to key in fully into some of the new policies being put in place by the ministry such as the Back to School programme which is aimed at ensuring that students return back to school within the first one week of resumption of the new academic session, which he said would integrate the students quickly back to school

He said the back to school programme would comprise of a compulsory welcome test for the students within the first week of resumption which would make up ten percent of their academic work, adding that it was a strategy to ensure early resumption of students.

During the interactive session the Principals and School Heads promised to work closely with the ministry to ensure that the laudable plans the ministry has for the education sector is achieved.

Head teachers and Principals from Bomadi, Isoko North and South, Ndokwa East and West, Patani, Udu, Ughelli North and South Local Government Areas of the state attended the stakeholders meeting.