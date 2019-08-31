CRISTIANO RONALDO WANTS TO HAVE DINNER WITH LIONEL MESSI

Christiano Ronaldo, affectionately addressed by his admirers worldwide as CR7, has hinted the he would like yo have dinner with Lionel Messi.

The soccer rivals have never eaten together before, the Juventus FC striker said in a historic interview with both men during the UEFA player of the year soccer award ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, August 29.

And he, CR7, wants to change that, when he said he hoped Lionel Messi would join him for dinner one day.

Ronaldo and Messi have been inseparable at the highest echelons of their sport for more than a decade, as both have helped their respective teams to domestic and European trophies, scooping up the majority of individual prizes to boot.

But on Thursday, they demonstrated their rivalry may be a friendly one when the Juventus FC striker extended an invitation for a night together.

“We shared the stage 15 years, me and him,” Ronaldo, sitting next to Messi, said at the UEFA Champions League group-stage draw, a broadcast by BT Sport showed.

“I don’t know if it’s ever happened in football, the same two guys, in the same stage, all the time. So … it’s not easy. Of course, we have good relationship. We not have dinner together yet, but I hope in the future.

“Of course I miss playing in Spain,” he added. “We have that battle. He push me and I push him as well.

Both Ronaldo and Messi missed out on the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award on Thursday, as the Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk was rewarded with the coveted prize. Ronaldo has won it three times while Messi has won it twice.

But the two main awards; the Ballon d’or and FIFA Best Men’s Player Awards formerly FIFA Player of the year Award, are still coming later in the year.

Messi won the FIFA player of the year in 2011 and 2015. Ronaldo won it in 2014 and has won it twice since it became FIFA Best in 2016 and 2017. Luca Modrick won it last year and this years edition, the fourth, will take place at the Teatro all Scala in Milan, Italy, on September 23.

Both superstars have won the Balon d’or 5 times each. This year could be the tie-breaker

Story and photos sourced from multiple online platforms