DELTA GOVT EMPLOYS 1,000 TEACHERS, TO SERVE IN RURAL AREAS

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said that the present recruitment of teachers into the service of the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) is to bridge the gap in the short fall of teachers in the public schools in the state.

The Commissioner made this known when he visited Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, the venue for the screening of successful candidates for employment as teachers into the PPEB.

Chief Ukah said that the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, was determined to ensure that the education sector of the state was brought to the level where students from public schools could compete favourably with their peers academically around the world.

The Commissioner said that the recruitment exercise that eventually culminated in the appointment of 1,000 teachers went through a transparent process devoid of lobbying; adding that the exercise was on merit and only the best candidates got employed.

Chief Ukah admonished the candidates that were recruited to be diligent in their duties and to ensure that the knowledge they had in their various fields of study meaningfully impact on the students they would be assigned to teach.

He said that the ministry would organize training and induction programmes for the newly recruited teachers on the 16th to 21st September, 2019 for them to know what was required of them in the service of the state government.

The Commissioner also warned them against lobbying for places where they would be posted, stressing that their rules of engagement stated that they would be posted to teach in rural areas for a minimum period of five years before they could be reposted.

Those recruited are to teach English language, Further Mathematics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Basic Science, Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Basic Technology and Physics.