Enyia Resumes As Acting MD, NDDC

David Diai

As President Muhammadu Buhari firms up the process of finally inaugurating a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, with the recent dissolution of the Prof. Nelson Brambaifa interim Board and the approval of a list of fresh nominees to be screened by the Senate for subsequent confirmation, a former Director in the Directorate of Agriculture and Fisheries, NDDC, Dr (Mrs) Akwagaga Lelegima Enyia, has temporarily assumed duties as the Acting Managing Director of the Commission.

Dr. Enyia’s new responsibility is in fulfillment of the directive contained in a press statement detailing the composition of the new NDDC Board, issued by Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, (KJW) Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which also clearly stated that the interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, has been directed to hand-over to the most senior Director in the Commission.

Addressing a press briefing shortly after her arrival at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt to assume duties as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, the Acting Managing Director promised to bring positive change to the Commission, stating: “I have been charged to do things right and we will start to do things right by the grace of God. By the time I am through with my assignment, there will be a positive change in NDDC. I believe God will help me.”

According to her, “I have a mandate to oversee the smooth running of the NDDC until the substantive board is cleared to assume office. I believe that if we work together, we will achieve the objectives for which the NDDC was set up.

“To see that this foremost interventionist agency will progress and prosper during this short period, I appeal to the press to cooperate with us to see that the goals of setting up this commission is achieved.”

The Acting Managing Director also addressed management and staff of the Commission, urging them to play their own parts in facilitating the rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

She said: “If everyone does his or her bit, we will succeed in turning things around for good in NDDC.”

She then promised to sanitize the commission and restore it to its former glory, stating that if everyone discharged their duties diligently, the negative image of the Commission would be corrected and people would want to be associated with it.

Dr. Enyia, the third female Acting Managing Director in the history of NDDC, after Dr. (Mrs) Christy Atako and Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, is a specialist in marine biology, who rose to the position of a substantive Director in NDDC in April 2010 and later took charge of the Agriculture and Fisheries Directorate.

A 1983 BSc degree graduate in Zoology from the University of Port Harcourt, with an M.Phil and a PhD in Marine Biology from the River State University, Dr. Enyia joined the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission, OMPADEC, as Assistant Director, Fisheries in 1993.

She hails from Tombia Ekpetiama in Bayelsa State and is connected to Rivers State by marriage, from Rumuoro-Ogbakiri, Rivers State

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, in response to the consistent agitations of Niger Delta people for a substantive board to be constituted for NDDC, last Tuesday, August 27, dissolved the Prof. Nelson Brambaifa-led interim board and approved a fresh list of distinguished, seasoned, well grounded, astute and highly respected Niger Deltans, as nominees for the new NDDC Board.

Below, is the press statement that announced the President’s approval.

PRESS RELEASE:

APPOINTMENT TO THE BOARD OF THE NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION (NDDC)

President Muhammadu Buhari, has, subject to Senate

confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) made up of the following persons:

S/N Position Name State

1 Chairman – Dr. Pius Odubu – Edo

2 Managing Director – Bernard O. Okumagba – Delta

3 Executive Director Projects – Engr. Otobong Ndem – Akwa Ibom

4 Executive Director Finance & Admin. – Maxwell Okoh – Bayelsa

5 Delta Rep – Prophet Jones Erue – Delta

6 Edo Rep – Chief Victor Ekhator – Edo

7 Rivers Rep – Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh – Rivers

8 Abia Rep – Nwogu Nwogu – Abia

9 Bayelsa Rep – Theodore A. Allison – Bayelsa

10 Akwa Ibom Rep – Victor Antai – Akwa Ibom

11 Cross River Rep – Maurice Effiwatt – Cross River

12 Ondo Rep – Olugbenga Elema – Ondo

13 Imo Rep – Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian – Imo

14 Northwest Rep – Aisha Murtala Muhammed – Kano

15 Northeast Rep – Ardo Zubairu – Adamawa

16 Southwest Rep – Engr. Badmus Mutalib – Lagos

2. The interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior Director in the Commission.

3. The Chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are by this release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday 2nd September, 2019 at 2.00 p.m for proper documentation and briefing. They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification.

Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, (KJW)

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office)

for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation.