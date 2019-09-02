AMORI IN AMERICA: COMMENDS URHOBOS IN DIASPORA, SAYS URHOBO NATION MUST UNITE MORE THAN EVER, FOR 2023

Chief Ighoyota Amori, Chairman, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency has called on Urhobo People all over the World to unite more than ever to ensure that an Urhobo Son or daughter emerges as Governor in 2023.

Making his impressions after the Plenary Session of the Urhobo Progress Union, America (UPUA) Annual Convention at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, Philadelphia, United States of America, he stated that the Unity, Progress and Pride of Place of Urhobo Nation is Non negotiable and that Urhobo People all over the World must speak with one voice more than ever as the greater good of Urhobo Nation producing the next Governor of Delta State in 2023 must never be compromised.

He commended the Leadership and Members of the Urhobo Progress Union, America (UPUA) led by Dr. Bernice Onome Dema for forging a United Front and for making Urhobo Nation Proud in America.

Chief Ighoyota Amori a foremost Patriot of Urhobo Nation called for the continuous support by Urhobo People in America for the administration of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa’s whom he described as very Urhobo Friendly.