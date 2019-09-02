DELTA GOVT LAUNCHES BACK TO SCHOOL PROGRAMME

The Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is to partner with corporate bodies, individuals and the political class to fully actualise it’s “Back to School Programme”, which is an offshoot of Support-a-School Programme, starting from this new academic session.

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, made this known during the continuation of a stakeholders meeting and interactive session with Heads of Schools and Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) held at Snaps Hall, Federal Government College, Warri.

The commissioner said part of the strategy put in place by the ministry is to liaise with corporate bodies, individuals and the political class to launch the Back To School Programme in public schools by way of cleaning up classrooms, weeding of over-grown grasses and fumigation before school resumption.

Also included in the programme are; the conduct of Refreshers Continuous Assessment Test (RCAT) that forms part of a student’s Continuous Assessment and organisation of Mentoring and Coaching sessions to instill in students the right values and mind-set re-orientation for academic and community volunteer services through social clubs, scholars and role models and to get children of school age off the streets during school hours.

The commissioner said that the Back To School programme hopes to address social vices such as cultism, drug abuse, bullying among others in public schools, which had become a source of worry to the Okowa-administration.

Chief Ukah also informed the Heads of Schools that other measures in place includes the introduction of compulsory inter house sport competitions while the annual Zenith Bank Principals’ Cup, Headmaters’ Cup and School Sports Festival should be taken seriously.

During the interactive session, principals and school heads commended the commissioner for deeming it fit to meet and interact with them and promised that they would continue to put in their best to ensure that the education sector of the state contribute towards building a Stronger Delta.

The stakeholder holder meeting was organized for principals, head teachers and chief inspectors of education in Burutu, Ethiope East & West, Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie, Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West.