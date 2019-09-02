NDDC: Isoko Youths Back Okumagba As Managing Director

The Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA) led by Comrade Umuakpo Ovie has congratulated Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and Prophet Jones Erue Ode on their appointments as Managing Director and Commissioner Representing Delta State in the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission respectively.

In a statement by the Director, Media and Strategy, INYA, Comr. Eniwake Orogun, the umbrella youth body of the Isoko nation assured them of their unalloyed support.

According to the statement the group expressed optimism that Okumagba and the new board would work to ensure that the Niger Delta region is lifted from its comatose state, adding: “We are hopeful that you will use your good offices to improve the lots of Delta state and the Niger Delta.”

In the same vein, the youth body was critical of the development of Isoko Nation with a call on the Okumagba to boost their confidence by giving them the requisite attention.

“As an ethnic nation, it is also our sincere hope that this board will give Isoko its rightful place in the scheme of things and will not betray our confidence like the immediate past board did especially in project awards and completion, training and empowerment of our youths and other deliverables the board has to offer,” the statement said.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently approved a 16-man new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission with Dr Pius Odubu from Edo State as the chairman.

Among the board members are Bernard Okumagba from Delta State, who will serve as Managing Director, and Otobong Ndem from Akwa Ibom, who was appointed as the Executive Director, Projects.

Others include Maxwell Okoh from Bayelsa State, Jones Erue from Delta State, Victor Ekhatar from Edo State, Joy Nunieh from Rivers State, Nwogu Nwogu from Abia State and Theodore Allison from Bayelsa State.

Others are Victor Antai, Akwa Ibom State; Maurice Effiwatt, Cross River State; Olugbenga Elema, Ondo State; Uchegbu Kyrian, Imo State; Aisha Muhammed, Kano, representing the North-West; Ardo Zubairu, Adamawa representing the North-East, and Badmus Mutalib, Lagos State representing the South-West.