AKOKU COMMUNITY FELICITATE, CONDOLE WITH OCHOR

The Akoku community in Ukwuani Local Government Area has felicitated the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, on his victory during the March 2019 election, and his subsequent emergence as the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly.

The community leaders, comprising the chiefs in council, led by High Chief John Ochor, paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker in his office on Monday September 1, 2019, to congratulate him, especially as he is the first elected lawmaker from Ukwuani state constituency to occupy such high position.

They prayed God to grant him wisdom and vision to contribute to the development of the local government and Delta State.

On the demise of his late father, Late Chief Francis Anamali-Ochor, the community leaders prayed for the repose of his soul, and asked God to give the children and Umutu community the strength to bear the loss.

Responding to the visitors, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor thanked the delegates and the Akoku community and promised to work on their requests and ensure a holistic attention to all within his immediate constituency.

“I thank you for this visit. I am grateful, I have listened to your requests, though you came to felicitate and condole with me. My promise to you and the people of Ukwuani is to attract government attention to our area” he said.