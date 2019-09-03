Delta @ 28: OKPANAM NEEDS MORE AS PART OF THE CAPITAL TERRITORY

Government of Delta State has been urged to concentrate more development projects in Okpanam community to cater for the large number of residents in the area.

The President, Okpanam Youths Organisation (OYO), Comrade Friday Okonkwo made the call when he spoke about 28 years anniversary of the creation of Delta.

According to Okonkwo who is popularly known as Kpokonor, the creation of Delta in 1991 was a great blessing to Deltans and Okpanam community in particular.

“I can confidently say that the creation of Delta is a blessing to us in several ways; with the coming of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, we are witnessing the construction of new roads but, I must tell you that the people need more.

We are very peaceful and contributing a lot to the development of the state which is natural sacrifice that we must make as a great stakeholder in the capital territory.

Due to the influx of people into our community, there is need to extend the road dualisation project through Okpanam, and from Amachai quarters, connect our local government headquarter, Akwukwu-Igbo.

The Amachai/Akwukwu-Igbo road is presently, being threatened by erosion at Igwogwo pit; the ecological problem can only be handled by government and we are happy that our Governor has given us a good voice in government with the appointment of Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah as a Commissioner.

We are grateful to the governor for giving us a sense of belonging, he is doing a lot, but, we need more, we need a modern market, more roads and drainages.

It is a good thing that our Governor appointed Hon. Amaechi Mrakpor as the Director-General of the Capital Territory Development Agency, we believe that as someone who represented us at the House of Representatives, she is aware of our plight and will live up to expectations.

While we congratulate all Deltans for the unity we enjoy as a people, we call on Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and Hon. Ndudi Elumelu to attract federal government projects to complement what the state government is doing in the development of Okpanam,” Comrade Okonkwo said.