EMETULU, NWAOBI, IBORI-SUENU APPOINTED, AS DELTA ASSEMBLY CONSTITUTES COMMITTEES.

The Delta State House of Assembly Thursday 5th September, 2019 constituted twenty eight standing House committees to enhance legislative business and member representing Ndokwa West Constituency, Hon. Charles Emetulu, as well as his counterparts representing Aniocha North, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi and Ethiope West, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, amongst others, were all appointed to head some of the committees.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who presided in plenary, announced the names of the Chairmen and members of the twenty eight standing Committees.

House Committee on Legislative Compliance is to be chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Ochor Ochor while the Majority Leader Hon. Tim Owhefere is the Chairman House Committee on Information.

Hon. Charles Emetulu was named Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon. Eriathake Ibori-Suenu heads Finance and Appropriations Committee; Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, DESOPADEC; Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri, Public Accounts; Hon. Emmanuel Sinebe, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and Hon. Kenneth Ogba, Health,

Hon. Reuben Izeze chairs the House Committee on Lands, Survey and Urban Development; Hon. Austin Uroye heads Power and Energy; Hon. Pullah Ekpotuayerin will chair the Environment, Oil and Gas Committee, while former Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi heads the Arts Culture and Tourism Committee.

The member representing Warri North, Hon. Fred Martins, is the Chairman House Committee on Youths and Sports; Hon. Felix Anirah, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Charles Oniyere, Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters; Honourable Pat Ajudua, Public Petitions and Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, Special Duties.

Hon. Ferguson Onwo is to chair the House Committee on Housing and Women Affairs; Hon. Asupa Forteta, Peace and Security, Hon. Festus Okoh, Transport; Hon. Innocent Anidi, Establishment; Hon. Matthew Opuoru Trade and Investments.

The House Committees on Works is chaired by Hon. Emeka Nwaobi; Water Resources is chaired by Hon. Peter Uviejitobor; Science and Technology by Hon. Moses Anaughe; Agriculture and Natural Resources by Honourable Austin Chikezie, and Urban Renewal by Hon. Oboro Preyor.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori congratulated the Chairmen and members of the various House Committees saying that standing committees in any parliament across the world is key to legislative functions.

He advised them to hit the ground running and put in their best in order to achieve set goals.