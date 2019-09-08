GOV. WIKE SET TO HOST BIGGEST YOUTH DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE TAGGED: “INSPIRED NIGER DELTA CHILD,” IN PORT HARCOURT

All is now set for the historic youth conference tagged: “Inspired Niger Delta Schools Conference,” which is covered by The African Child Project of the World Humanity Commission, taking place in Port Harcourt, with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwon Wike, billed to play host to what has been described as the “Biggest Youth Development Conference in the Niger Delta.”

A statement issued by Godfrey C. Osakwe, the Event/Communication Consultant, reveals that the conference, which will be hosted in collaboration with Rivers State Government and other concerned stakeholders on the future of the African child, is an empowerment and value reorientation project, designed to address the contending issues concerning children, youths, women and vulnerable persons in Niger Delta region and even beyond.

According to the statement, the event, which will be headlined by renowned motivational speakers and resource persons will also feature inspirational talks, drama skits, documentary, creative arts and craft exhibition and a simulated interactive Parliament, among other activities.

The “Inspired Niger Delta Schools Conference”, is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 5th October, 2019, by 10am, at Dr. Obi Wali Conference Centre, Eliozu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The full statement reads thus:

The overarching objective of the conference, is the need to inspire the Nigerian child to look at the future, with an optimistic approach for sustainable life and community development.

The conference will feature, inspirational talks and shared experiences, drama skits, documentary, creative arts and craft exhibition, among other activities.

Renowned motivational speakers and resource persons will headline the conference, together with focused driven young minds in Rivers State.

The conference will also witness a simulation of parliament, directly involving children, young adults, parents and other concerned stakeholders, where participants are expected to debate on the contemporary issues of our time, particularly as they affect the Niger Delta Child.

Among the expected participants are primary and secondary schools students, parents and guardians, child and adolescent therapists, educationists, policy makers and government functionaries, corporate and non-governmental organisations, medical personnel, security agencies as well as media personnel.

In a recent press statement, titled: “Save the Niger Delta child, Governor Wike to the Rescue”, the Regional Director, West Africa of World Humanity Commission for African Child Projects, Amb. Prince Uche Nwabuisi, said that the conference is a definitive empowerment project designed to engage and inspire the Nigerian child to creative enterprise for the much desired social and economic rights, in line with the global mission of “Every Child Deserves Good Life, Education and Empowerment”.

He therefore lauded Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for identifying with the vision of World Humanity Commission for the African Child Projects, a gesture which has further validated his exemplary leadership style in his continued quest to improve the living standard and create a place of pride for the good people of Rivers State and Nigeria in general.

Accordingly, His Excellency, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State, will play host to the historic event. Already, expectations are high about the far-reaching benefits from such engagement, especially to the Niger Delta child, stakeholders and government.

In the same vein, the National Director of the commission on African Child Projects, Amb. Franklin Richard, emphasized the need to build the capacity of the African Child and inculcate in them good morals and the culture of creative enterprise for positive self-esteem, through constant engagement so they can fulfill their destiny in life.

Similarly, in a separate interaction with newshounds, Amb. Millicent Jack, the Goodwill Ambassador, African Child Projects, Gender Equality and Development, posited that the conference provides a veritable platform for better understanding of parent-child relationships, Child Rights Act, civic responsibility, upholding of right values, safety and HIV/AIDS pandemic, amongst other deadly and life threatening health related issues.

“Inspired Niger Delta Schools Conference is a response to the clarion Call for Action by the World Humanity Commission to Leave No Child Behind. It is sad that for too long, children in Africa had struggle for virtually everything in their quest for survival,” Millicient reiterated.

Highlighting the main thrust of the Port Harcourt Conference, Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe, the Conference Communication Consultant, opined that every Nigerian child ought to be empowered to pursue and realise their dreams or else our nation will rot in the degradation that will keep on shredding the very fabric of our continued march toward a better and sustainable future.

“Realising the need to match words with actions in other to help the African Child; the African Child Projects through this conference is an attempt to involve all the critical stakeholders concerned with the future of young ones, youths, women and vulnerable persons in the region and Nigeria in general, towards evolving workable models that can improve their access to economic and social benefits, promote sustainable development and guarantee internal stability, not just in Niger Delta Region but Nigeria in general,” Osakwe declared.

The Inspired Niger Delta Schools Conference, which is within the framework of World Humanity Commission’s Global Impact, African Child Projects, has been structured to Inspire the Nigerian Child, on the restoration of a complete feeling of self-worth and promises to change the narratives of the Niger Delta Child, as stakeholders converge in Port Harcourt, to inspire and motivate children and adults in Niger Delta, to creative and positive enterprise for sustainable development.

