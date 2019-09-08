NNU Gets 14-Man Caretaker Committee 

A 14-man Caretaker Committee has been inaugurated to pilot the affairs of Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU) for the next three months.

The Caretaker Committee which has Dr Wilson Ishima as Chairman, was inaugurated at the weekend (Saturday, 07/09/19) in Asaba by the immediate past President of the NNU which is the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ndokwa people, Pharm. Paul Enebeli.

Chairman of NNU Advisory Council, Chief Ossai Udom had said, “since the beginning of second quarter of 2015, there has been an avoidable interregnum as our kith and kin acting like impostors, degraded the NNU Constitution in their attempt at hijacking the NNU national Exco in order to foist an overtly partisan leadership Exco on Ndokwa.

“All of us seated here today, and other Ndokwa sons and daughters elsewhere, are aware of the fact that the legitimate but, outgoing NNU Exco led by Pharm. Paul Osogbue Enebeli is yet to hand over, since there has been no legitimate incoming Exco to receive the properties of NNU authority, leaving a vacuum still waiting to be legitimately filled.”

Inaugurating the Committee, Pharm. Enebeli said, “today’s event is a last ditch effort to rediscover ourselves, recover our lost patrimony, restore our people’s pride and innovate for the progress of Ndokwa land.

“The Caretaker Committee is a creation of the NNU constitution as enshrined in Article 35 (3); we find its invocation the only window of opportunity for the revival of our apex socio-cultural organisation.”

Pharm. Enebeli disclosed that members of the committee were men and women of strenght and characters who believe in truth, justice and fairplay, stating that they are to pilot the affairs of NNU for three months, a period they should use to constitute electoral committee that will midwife a new Exco for the Union.

Dr Ishima in an acceptance speech on behalf of members of the committee, thanked the people of Ndokwa for finding them fit for the position.

“It is a great pleasure for me to be considered worthy of being among the distinguished Ndokwa sons and daughters who will serve in this historic NNU Caretaker Committee; I accept to be a member-Chairman, together with the other members present here; we represent a new generation of servants whose role in the transformation of NNU will be ignited by competence and driven by efficiency.

“Man can make mistakes; only God is perfect; when mistakes are encountered, peaceable steps that are in accordance with the NNU constitution should be taken to correct them and the mistakes of the outgoing national Exco is what we have begun to correct under the guidance of God as we have resolved to strengthen our bond of Ndokwa brotherhood through tolerance and reconciliation for the sustenance of unity and peaceful coexistence.

Other members of the committee include Mr Festus Odionwunaka (Deputy Chairman), Barr. Robinson Ndugbu (Secretary), Mr Victor Chukwuemeke (Assistant Secretary), Pharm. Ambrose Abanum (Coordinator of Clan Unions), Mrs Bibiana Shonibare (Women Leader/Treasurer), Mrs Rose Igba (Deputy Women Leader/Financial Secretary), Barr. Onyema Omenuwa (Legal Adviser), Barr. Festus Alika (Deputy Legal Adviser), Mr Emmanuel Akpati (Publicity Secretary), Dr Titus Obiorah (Deputy Publicity Secretary), Mrs Esy Oluwafemi (Diaspora Coordinator), Mr Emeka Enebeli and Hon. Dickson Okonta (Members).

High point of the event was the handing over of properties of NNU by Pharm. Enebeli to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ishima.

It was a brief, but colourful event.