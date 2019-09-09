FAYEMI VISITS WIKE, SAYS NO MOSQUE WAS DESTROYED AT RAINBOW TOWN, BY RIVERS GOVT.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike played host to the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

As part of his of his itenary in Rivers State, Dr. Fayemi and Gov. Wike visited the site of the non-existent Mosque at Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, to inspect the contentious parcel of land, which, according to the claims of some moslem leaders, an already built mosque was destroyed by the Rivers state govt.

This claim and the consistent refutals by Governor Wike himself that no mosque hitherto existed on that land, had also raised a lot of media furore, caused great controversy and even provoked some strong verbal exchange between the Rivers governor and his Kano State counterpart, Alhaji Ganduje.

At the end of the inspection, Governor Fayemi told journalists that there is no sign that a building existed on the disputed land.

“With what I have seen I cannot see any evidence of any building that has been demolished here.

“If you are somebody who wants a place of worship, you should find a way to oblige them. I know within your capacity, it will be possible to find a place for them.

“From what I have seen here, I think it is a storm in a tea Cup. There is nothing to warrant this kind of media hype that has been given to it.

“You cannot allow people to build on a sewer. Even in my state I will not allow people to build on a sewer . There is no Governor that I know that will allow that to happen.

“If they are willing and prepared to have their place of worship elsewhere, that shouldn’t be too much of a request. It is important for us to promote harmony,” Gov. Fayemi said conclusively.

Governor Wike, while responding, decried the situation where some persons have continually played politics with every issue, even as he noted that the Rivers state government was not averse to providing an alternative portion of land for the mosque, if all the requirements in line with due process were satisfactorily addressed.