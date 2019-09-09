GLAMOUR AS CAL NWAWOLO’S SON OSEAHAENYE PICKS MARY AS BRIDE

– By Chijioke Ugbolue It was glamour and glitz all the way, on Saturday 7th September, 2019, when Oseahaenye, the handsome, spritely, beloved son of a political icon in Aniocha North Local government area, Chief Sir. Cal Nwawolo and Chief Lady Patricia Nwawolo, bid farewell to bachelorhood, as he picked Mary Bolum, the beautiful and elegant daughter of late Mr. and Mrs. Ifeanyi Agamunye, as his beloved wife in holy matrimony.The nuptial ceremony was solemnized at the St. John Mary Vianney Catholic Church, located along DBS road, Asaba, the capital city of Delta State, and officiated by over nine Catholic priests, including the Parish Priest of the Church, Rev. Fr. Dr. Chukwuekwu Nwutu and the revered Monsignor Buchi Aninye.Highlight of the colourful solemnization of marital union, which was graced by very important personalities within and outside Delta State, was the exchange of vows by the Couple, as well as the signing and presentation of marriage certificate to newly wedded Mr and Mrs Oseahaenye Nwawolo.Guests, including the notable traditional ruler of Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Obi Agbogidi, Victor Chukwumalieze I, Obi of Onicha-Ugbo, who came with the full retinue of the traditional Chiefs from his kingdom, were later treated to a fascinating and exotic reception chaired by the Oshimili Atata of Ahaba; Chief Sir and Chief Lady Nicolas Chizea, at the prestigious Cresendo Events Centre, located off Mariam Babangida Way, Asaba, Delta State. Also at the event were the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willy Obiano who was represented by his principal Secretary Mr. Willie Nwokoye, the former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue, the former Secretary to the Delta State Government SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay who presently is the Director General Warri, Uwie and Environs Development Agency, the Former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, who was represented by the wife Mrs. Hannatu Ochei, as well as Mr. and Dr. Mrs. Joseph Oboko, who were sponsors of the Marriage.The grand occasion was also attended by the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State on Policy implementation, Professor Sylvester Monye, the Chairman Delta State Civil Service Commission, Chief Nkem Nkwuofu, the immediate past commissioner for Arts, Culture and tourism, Chief Emma Chinye, presently Chairman Delta State Waste Management Board, the Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on legal matters, Hon. Barr. Andrew Odum, the Former Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Chief Kress Njiokwuemeni and General Lawrence Fejokwu of the Nigerian Armed Force as well as Chairman of ALGON in Delta State, Hon. Itiako Constantine Ikpokpo. A renowned Political and traditional Chieftain, Chief Mrs. Theodora Giwa-Amu, two former heads of Service, Sir Paul Ovuarherhe and Sir Okey Ofili, retired permanent Secretaries which included Mr. Emma Okafor who is presently the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Community Development, the Head of Personal Management of Aniocha North Local Government Council, Mrs. Patricia Nmakwe were also amongst dignitaries that graced the highly allure event.Also at the event was the Don himself, Deacon Chijioke Williams Ugbolue, Publisher, cshowcasenews.com.The climax of the rousing reception was the cutting of the highly enchanting and romantic cake designed by E-Pearl Event and Catering Services, by the couple, Mr. and Mrs. Oseahaenye Nwawolo.Below are the sights at the event as captured by Comrade Chijioke Ugbolue, Publisher, cshowcasenews.com