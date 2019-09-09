GOV. WIKE APPOINTS ABDULRAZAK DEPRIEYE AS SOLE ADMINISTRATOR, RIVERS MUSLIMS PILGRIMS WELFARE BOARD

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has appointed Alhaji Abdulrazak Deprieye as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board.

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, issued on 8th September, 2019, confirms that the appointment takes immediate effect.

It will be recalled that Governor Wike had only recently suspended the Rivers state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, amid the dust raised by some Muslim leaders that the State government had destroyed what has now been authoritatively confirmed, as a non-existent mosque, by none other than the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Shedding more light on the suspension of the Board however, the Vice President-General of Jamaatu Nasril Islam, (JNI), Alhaji

Abubakar Orlu, reportedly said, in a statement issued on Saturday, September 8, that the action of Governor Wike was informed by alleged fraudulent activities and associated with board ad well as the unsatisfactory manner the board was being run.

Alhaji Orlu had further disclosed that some fraudulent persons had in the past hijacked also hijacked Hajj slots and seats meant for Rivers Pilgrims in Rivers State and passed them on to other states.