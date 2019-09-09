RIVERS  FEDERAL LAWMAKERS PROTEST DEPLORABLE STATE OF ALETO BRIDGE, EAST WEST ROAD

Members of the Rivers State Caucus of the National Assembly have decried the abandonment of Rivers State by the Federal Government.

The Rivers State National Assembly Caucus on Monday protested the the near collapse of the Aleto Bridge in Eleme Local Government Area and the deplorable State of the East West Road.

Senator Representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Barry Mpigi called on the Federal Government to address the the deplorable situation of the Aleto bridge and East West Road.

He said the economic lifeline of the country are located on that route. He wondered why the Federal Government has refused to fix the road and bridge.

The Federal Lawmaker said that any moment from now the Aleto bridge would collapse.

“The question is, are we really part of the country. We want this job to start once again. The contract was awarded, but it was abandoned “, Senator Mpigi said .

Also speaking, Member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Mr Kingsley Chinda said that when it comes to Rivers State, there is a graveyard silence from the Federal Government.

He said that a motion has been passed by the National Assembly for the reconstruction of the Aleto bridge and East West Road. He said that the Federal Government ignored the resolution.

“Rivers people are not the main beneficiaries of the road and bridge. The lives of our people are at risk. That is our interest “, he said.

Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dum Dekor urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the interest of the country.