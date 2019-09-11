Breaking: ATIKU IS QUALIFIED TO CONTEST ELECTION, BUHARI’S QUALIFICATION CAN BE CHALLENGED – Presidential Election Tribunal

BREAKING NEWS*

*2019 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PETITION TRIBUNAL*

Summary of the judgement so far, Before the Break:

1) INEC’s Motion Challenging Competence of Petitioner Counsel Dismissed.

2) Application to strike out case for Noninclusion of the respondent deputy Osinbajo Rejected.

3) The Panel dismissed Motion of allegations of misconduct against security agency.

4) The 5 Judges agreed and struck out or dismisses INEC motion arguing that Atiku lead counsel Levi Uzoukwu SAN is not a legal practitioner.

5) Court strikes out Paragraphs in petitioners reply being in breach of rules over criminal complaints against individual not listed.

6) Tribunal denied INEC request to dismiss Atiku prayers seeking President Buhari disqualification on the ground that he was not qualified to contest the election.

8) The court struck out some documents, witness statement of Osita on the ground that they amount to amending petition.

9) The Contention by President Buhari that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP did not qualify to present the petition is hereby dismissed.

10) The Tribunal agrees with counsel to President Buhari that it can not adjudicate on allegation that Vice President Osibanjo used government fund to induce voters.

***More to come….