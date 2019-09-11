Port Harcourt Wears New Clean Look, Says RIWAMA Sole Administrator

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has acknowledged that Port Harcourt, the State capital now wears a new clean look.

A statement signed by Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) and issued on Saturday, September 07, 2019, reports that Bro. Obuah, who made the observations shortly after monitoring some major streets and roads in Port Harcourt, the State capital, on Saturday, while on his early morning monitoring exercise, also attributed the improved sanitation in the city to the efforts of Service Providers working with the Agency, whom he said have improved in their service delivery standard.

While commending the Service Providers, the RIWAMA boss called on all Service Providers working with the Agency to not only maintain the tempo but should do more by ensuring that all roads and streets in Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs are clean and healthy, daily.

The RIWAMA boss while still reveling the improved new clean look of Port Harcourt, also appealed to residents and those doing business in the State to observe sanitation laws by dumping their wastes only at government approved receptacles and to also adhere to the dumping hours of 6 pm to 12 midnight.

Bro. Obuah said it is still an offence to dump wastes indiscriminately on the roads and at unauthorized places and outside the approved dumping hours, warning that anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted, as such practices contribute in defacing the city.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator also warned unregistered Service Providers and truck drivers against dumping wastes in the State illegally.