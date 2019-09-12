HoR Minority Leader Saga: WIKE FLAYS AYU COMMITTEE, DESCRIBES IT AS MOST CORRUPT IN PDP HISTORY

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has lambasted the Committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to investigate, what he has since described as, the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, declaring the committee as the most corrupt in the history of the party.

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, titled: “Illegal Emergence of HOR Minority Leader: Governor Wike lambasts PDP Investigative Committee” and dated 11th September, 2019, confirms that Governor Wike gave this damning conclusion on the committee, while speaking in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, and equally thanked former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, for withdrawing from the tainted committee, by not allowing himself to be entangled in the illegal outcome of the committee’s activities.

Gov. Wike said: “The Committee set up by the PDP on the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu is the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party.

“We thank our worthy son, Rt Hon Austin Opara for withdrawing from that committee, so that he is not entangled in the illegal activities of the tainted committee “.

Governor Wike warned the party not to toy with Rivers State as it is not in the interest of the party to do so.

He said: “We are warning PDP to be careful not to toy with Rivers State. Rivers State has all it takes to withstand the PDP and fight the party to a standstill.

“The Rivers State Governor is not one of those Governors that anyone can cajole.

“The Rivers State Governor is not one of those Governors that will kowtow to their illicit activities”.