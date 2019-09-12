Partner With PTAs, CDUs, Ukah Tells Principals, School Heads

Principals and School Heads in public schools in the state have been charged to partner with the Parents Teachers Association (PTAs) and Community Development Unions (CDUs) to ensure that students settle down quickly for the new academic session.

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, gave the charge during the continuation of his monitoring of resumption of schools in Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas on September 10, 2019.

Chief Ukah expressed surprise that on the second day of resumption, there was still low turnout of students in some schools even when it had been announced that there would be a welcome back test for the students on the first week of resumption.

He therefore charged the School Heads and Principals to make sure that the welcome back test is administered to the students which should form part of their continuous assessment and should not be doctored by them.

The commissioner asked the Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs), Principals and School Heads to device a means they would use in communicating with the parents of the students through the PTAs and Community Development Unions so that they can employ the services of town criers in their communities to bring to the awareness of the parents while their children should return quickly back to school.

Chief Ukah said his ministry had lined up a lot of programmes for the 2019/2020 academic session which he said would bring about the continuous development of the basic and secondary education sub sector of the state..

The schools visited by the commissioner are Omumu Mixed Secondary School, Omumu Primary School, Ime-Obi Secondary School, Igumbor Otiku Secondary School, Ogbemudien Model Secondary School, Alasi Primary School, Owa Model Secondary School and Owa Model Primary School all in Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas.