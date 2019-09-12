WIKE CONGRATULATES PRES. BUHARI ON ELECTION TRIBUNAL VICTORY, URGES HIM TO UNITE, WORK FOR ALL NIGERIANS

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the validation of his election by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

In a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, issued on Wednesday, 11th September, 2019, Governor Wike urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings

Governor Wike also called on the President to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided.