DELTA RED CROSS SOCIETY MARKS WORLD FIRST AID DAY, WITH TRAINING PROG FOR PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED

As part of activities to commemorate the 2019 #WordFirstAidDay, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, the Delta Branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, (NRCS, @Delta Branch), Sapele Division (#Sapele Division), carried out a training programme for members of the Physically Handicapped Association of Nigeria (PHAN), Delta state.

The First Aid training, which was supervised by the leader of the Delta state Red Cross team, Mr. Paul Orukamayan, held at the Red Cross office in Sapele and focused on the procedures of administering Basic Life Support in emergency situations.

The participants where very thrilled and happy to be included in the practical demonstrations and promised to do their best in times of emergency.

Similarly, at Asaba, Mr. Paul Orukamayan, who was a guest on Trend FM Radio program to commemorate the day, also used the platform of the live programme to encourage all Nigerians to take the opportunity of the World First Aid Day to get trained in First Aid, as the “Life they will Save, could be yours.”

He further added that the Red Cross is always available and willing to train cooperate organizations and individuals, especially in the administration of life saving procedures, including First Aid.

Also speaking in commemoration of the 2019 World First Aid Day, WFAD, the Delta State Secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Mr. Godstime Miro confirmed that the Red Cross had commenced series of trainings mostly targeted at the Physically Challenged, People Deprived of freedom and Keke drivers, among others, to mark the WFAD.

The second Saturday in September every year, is celebrated globally, as the World First Aid day.

The International Federation of Red Cross, IFRC and Red Crescent Societies, introduced World First Aid Day in 2000 and it has been commemorated every year since then.

The objective is to set aside a day (the second Saturday) every year, which will serve globally as an annual campaign day, to raise public awareness of how first aid can save lives in everyday and crisis situations, with the believe that first aid should be accessible to all – including the most vulnerable.

The 2019 World First Aid day fell on Saturday 14 and the theme of this years World First Aid Day is, “First Aid and Excluded People”.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the main aim of this theme: “First Aid and Excluded People,” is to raise awareness of how first aid can prevent injuries and save lives everyday and in crisis situation, as well as promote the accessibility of the first aid to all citizens of the state, national and global community.