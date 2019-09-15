2023: DELTA CENTRAL WILL PRODUCE NEXT GOVERNOR, SAYS IBORI; AS LEADERS HARP ON UNITY OF URHOBO NATION, COMMEND GOV. OKOWA

Leaders of Delta Central Senatorial District, some senior government officials from that geopolitical axis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Senator Ighoyota Amori, Chief John Oguma, Mathew Edevbie, David Edevbie, Hon Ben Igbakpa, Chief Aguoye James, Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, Hon Akpomiemie, Hon Chris Onogba, Hon John Nani, Terry Noah, all the party and council chairmen from Delta Central on Saturday September 14, 2019; held a crucial political meeting at the palatial home of the national leader of Urhobo Political family and former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

The leaders at the end of the closed door meeting in Oghara, Ethiope West in South South Nigeria, declared that power rotation between the three Senatorial districts which commenced in 1999, cannot be subverted or derailed by few politicians who appears not to be concerned about the peace, unity, enviable political and leadership synergies currently enjoyed by the three districts in the state.

According to Chief Ibori, it’s very unfair and unacceptable for some of our brothers and sisters to be rooting and or agitating for the governorship slot come 2023, because it’s Delta Central turn in 2023.

He noted that PDP family in Delta is united and cannot be dragged into political squabbles and advised those involved in such premature agitation to wait for the turn of their senatorial district to produce governor after the slot of Delta Central.

Ibori recalled that Delta Central gave her full support and votes to Delta south from 2007 to 2015, and ensured that the slot of the district which His Excellency Dr Emmanuel Iweta Uduaghan held in trust for them was not derailed by the opposition and political detractors; noting that same measure of support and bulk votes was accorded Delta North in 2015 and repeated in 2019, which His Excellency Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, is holding in trust for that district in particular and the state in general.

He commended Okowa who during his electioneering campaigns across the state assured Delta Central and Urhobo Nation that he shall do everything within his powers to respect and honour power rotation continuity by handing over power to a democratically elected governor of Delta Central origin on May 29, 2023.

“Governor Okowa during his campaign promised to handover to Delta Central and as a gentleman and promise keeper, we have no doubts in our minds that he will do everything within his God given powers to adhere strictly to his promise. We expect all genuine members of our great party, PDP, to comply with the power rotation agreement. It is for the good of all; majority and minority, the weak and the strong, for a balanced society.

“Equity, justice and good conscience are some of the major pillars of constitutional democracy, hence PDP in Delta State encourages power rotation to enable both the majority and minority groups and or ethnic nationalities via senatorial districts power arrangements to produce governor, and the agreement remains sacrosanct.

“Let me also state clearly that 2023 is still much ahead and it’s not time yet for political campaigns but we shall commence primary arrangements and wide consultations in the near future. We must remain united and avoid unnecessary division and attacks on personalities within and outside Delta Central Senatorial District as we make steady progress towards the historic inauguration of the next Urhobo governor come 2023.

“Urhobos spread across eight local governments have prominent sons and daughters that are eligible to contest the 2023 governorship slot and we are very sure that at the end of the race the best among them shall emerge as Governor based on the majority votes of all eligible voters in the state.

“We also agreed as a people and Senatorial district to support governor Okowa to succeed throughout his tenure. He is s good leader and did well in his first tenure and it’s hoped that his second tenure shall be better than the first. Our governor is a visionary leader and it is only fair that we continue to support him same way he supported his predecessors, going forward,” Ibori said.

Other leaders present including; Prof Sam Oyovbaire, Chief Michael Adiotomre, Senator Ighoyota Amori, Chief Fovie, all corroborated Chief Ibori’s position and advised those agitating for Isoko or Ijaw 2023 governorship slot within the PDP family, to jettison the idea and join forces with the state governor and Delta North and central to produce Urhobo governor, come 2023.

Those at the meeting all agreed that it shall be the turn of Delta South to produce the Governor of Delta state after Delta Central slot, to commence on May 29, 2023.

Reported by Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq