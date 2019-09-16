AGIP FLOW STATION SHUTDOWN IN SAMABRI, OVER MARGINALIZATION, NEGLECT OF HOST COMMUNITIES

Youths of Abuetor, Agbere, Osekwenike and Osifo communities in Sagbama LGA, of Bayelsa state on Monday, September 16, protested against alleged neglect, marginalization and exclusion by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company NAOC.

The protesting youths, under the aegis of the ‘Samabri Agip Host Commties Youth Federation,‘ shut down the Samabri Flow Station owned by NAOC, over what they call the neglect, marginalisation, exclusion of stakeholders by the company.

The protesters who barricaded the entrance of the company, chanting solidarity songs, demanded that work will not go on in the flow station until the management of Agip Oil company meet their demands.

Mr. Perfect Ebipere Ikpekri, the President General of the youth federation, told newsmen that the company has reneged on the promises made to the host communities and urged the company to retrace itself in the interest of both parties.

He observed that the catchment area deserved the rights for maximum benefit as stipulated by the Local Contents Act, noting that they have written several letters to appropriate quarters in search of a peaceful resolution to the issues, but all to no avail.

“We have so many professional here in oil and gas including well trained welders and fitters that have the requisite experiences, but they won’t engage us. They promised to carry the communities along when they took over our lands, but now the reverse is the case.

“We are law abiding people of Bayelsa, the youths need jobs so we can be able to feed our family, host communities need contracts and social amenities.”

Meanwhile, efforts made to reach the Community Relations Officer of the company to speak on the matter proved abortive but one of the staff of the company who pleaded for anonymity, urged the youths to give room for dialogue, explaining that every issue will be resolved soon.