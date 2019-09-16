GOV. UMAHI APPOINTS NEW AIDES IN EBONYI

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has confirmed the appointment (and some reappointments) of 180 aides to serve as Executive Assistants, Technical Assistants and Senior technical Assistants, in his second term Ebonyi state administration.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that this information was contained in a statement issued by Clement Nweke, Principal Secretary to the governor, on Monday, September 16.

The statement equally disclosed that the appointees, which include two former members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, EBSHA, and ex-deputy speaker, Dorothy Obasi, should report on Monday.

Those appointed include Executive Assistants: Chidiebere Egwu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East Zonal Youth Leader and Igberi Nweme, former Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area among others.

The appointees into the STA position include: retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Kelvin Opoke, and Stephen Orogwu, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Others are: Maxwell Umahi, state Vice Chairman of PDP, Dorathy Obasi, former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oliver Nwachukwu, former member of the state House of assembly among others.

The new appointees into the Technical Assistant/Adviser position include: John-Williams Nwode- former LGA Development Centre Coordinator, Nnannna Nwangele, Nkem Madu, Monica Ada Chidinma Eze (who was reappointed as Technical Advisor, TA, by Gov. Umahi), as well as some prominent Youth leaders in the state among others.