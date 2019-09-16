UKAH ADVOCATES SETTING UP OF SCHOOL BASED MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES

Principals and School Heads of public schools in Delta State have been charged to set up school based management

committees so as to tackle the various challenges that are being encountered in their schools.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, gave the charge when he monitored resumption of schools and also the level of compliance of the welcome back test for students in Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts of the state.

Chief Ukah said the essence of setting up the school based management committee is to bring together all stakeholders in the various communities where the schools are located to brainstorm on issues that affect the smooth running of the schools in their localities, and called on them to immediately set up the school based management committees in their respective schools.

At Government College, Ughelli, the commissioner commended the old students of the school for their contributions in developing the school, while reteirating the need for old students associations to become stakeholders in the schools they graduated from as this would go a long way in supporting the schools.

The commissioner also visited Hussey College, Nana Model College, Delta Secondary School, Nana Primary School all in Warri and expressed his satisfaction to the response while stating that the welcome back test for the students would be sustained as it had eliminated the apathy of students towards resumption.

He commended the Principals and School Heads of the various schools visited and assured them of the ministry’s support at all times.

Chief Ukah equally inspected ongoing construction works at Emore Secondary School, Oleh, Otu-jeremi Model School, Otu-jeremi, and Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, where he called on the contractors handling the projects to speed up work so that the schools could be put to use in good time.