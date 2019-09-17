Gov. Umahi’s Aide Laud FG, Over Approval For Ebonyi Int’l Airport

An aide to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Lady Monica Eze, has hailed the Federal government over the recent approval granted for the construction of an International Airport in Ebonyi state.

Lady Monica, who was recently reappointed as the Technical Assistant (TA) on Media to Governor David Umahi, gave this commendation in a press statement issued on September 15, describing the approval of the request by the Federal Government, for the Ebonyi state administration to construct an International Airport, as historical, monumental and proof that Governor Umahi is innovative, visionary and result oriented.

The statement further disclosed that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika conveyed the approval for the construction of the Airport, in a letter to Governor Umahi, signed by the Director of Safety and Technical Policy, Capt. T. A. Alkali, following the report of the technical team from the ministry which inspected the proposed site of the airport.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the Minister of Aviation for the construction of a state-owned/financed international airport on the inspected site,” the letter of approval had confirmed.

Lady Monica equally noted that the approval for the airport, which is to be sited on the boundary between Ezza South and Ezza North local government areas of the state, came at a time when the only International Airport in the South-East, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, had been shut down by the Federal Government for repairs.

While adding that the new airport, when completed, is expected to help boost the economy of the State and open up the zone, as well as neighbouring Cross River and Benue states, to International businesses, Lady Monica also pointed out that Governor Umahi has, by this feat, scored another first since he assumed office as the Governor of Ebonyi State.

“It is on record that Governor Umahi is the first Governor from Ebonyi State to embark upon construction of over five gigantic flyovers in the State and completed them. Apart from this, he scored another first by planning to construct the first Olympiad size Stadium and the Ebonyi Ring Road linking almost all the Local Government Headquarters of the State. The construction of one of the best Government House in Nigeria is 85% completed. The Ecumenical Centre initiated and 98% completed is one of the best in entire West African subregion.

“Dr. Umahi also scored another first by becoming the first Governor from Ebonyi State to Head the South East Governors Forum,” the statement declared.

Lady Monica then commended the Federal Government for the confidence reposed on Gov. Umahi to bring this dream to fruition and also used the press statement to thank the Ebonyi state governor for considering her worthy to be reappointed as one of his Technical Assistants on Media, assuring him of giving her best in propagating and promoting the principles and visions of the Governor towards making Ebonyi State one of the best States in Nigeria

“I thank His Excellency Governor David Nwezeh Umahi for deeming me worthy to be reappointed as one of his Technical Assistants on Media and I dedicate this reappointment to God who kept me alive till date in the midst of divergent challenges and to the people of Ebonyi State for their faith in my ability to deliver,” the statement concluded.