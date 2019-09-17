HOSTCOM DELTA CENTRAL URHOBO YOUTHS, BACK OKUMAGBA AS MD OF NDDC

By Wilson Macaulay

The Host Communities of Nigeria Pro ducing Oil &Gas HOSTCOM Urhobo Ethnic Nationality Youth Wing Delta State Chapter over the weekend backed the appointment of Chief Bernard Okumagba as the MD of NDDC

Comrade Sweet Otiotio the Youth Chairman of HOSTCOM Urhobo Nation who spoke in a stakeholders meeting at the Conference Centre of the Petroleum Training Institute PTI Effurun stated that president Buhari saw the stellar quality in Bernard Okumagba before selecting him to man NDDC as the MD.

Comrade Sweet Otiotio noted during the interactive session that the agitations by some people against this laudable appointment is diversional and headlong against national interest in general and the Niger Delta in particular.

Comrade Otiotio the Urhobo HOSTCOM Youth leader asserted in his speech that Bernard Okumagba is a man with good track record vested with the requisite knowledge to handle the affairs of the Agency for the betterment of all stakeholders irrespective of their ethnic affiliations.

The HOSTCOM Youth leader emphasised that there is need for us to be our brothers keeper to maintain peace without which the dream of accelerated development of the Niger Delta Will be in fiasco.

Comrade Evuarherhe Prosper the Assistant Youth leader of HOSTCOM Delta Central Urhobo Nation, Comrade Kenneth Emakpor Coordinator Okpe LGA, Comrade Endurance Onisuru ,Coordinator Sapele LGA and Comrade William Oyibode Coordinator Udu LGA, HOSTCOM Urhobo Youth Wing who also spoke in defense of Chief Bernard Okumagba remarked in their observations that the new MD is indeeded the choice of the people and imminently qualified to do the job.

,Comrade Ese Gregory , Coordinator of Urhobos of Patani LGA, Comrade James Idiowa Coordinator Ughelli North LGA , and Comrade Happy Gbeke Coordinator Ughelli South in their own contributions averred that they are ready to do everything possible within their power to ensure that Okumagba succeed in office.

While corroborating what the earlier speakers said Comrade Wilson Agent Coordinator Ethiope West LGA, Comrade Oghenero Oboravwobokon C ordinator Ethiope East; Comrade Kennedy Umuko Coordinator Uvwie LGA,and Comrade Ofata Onoriode Coordinator of the Urhobos of Warri in their reactions maintained that PMB decision to use a tested technocrat in the person of Okumagba is an idea that should not be sacrificed on the altar of ethnic bigotry

Comrade Otiotio the Group Chairman called on all persons who are disillusioned to shift ground and tow the path of honour by joining hands with the new MD of NDDC to build the Niger Delta to enviable heights.