GOVERNOR WIKE REVIVES GOVERNMENT CRAFT DEVELOPMENT CENTRE, FOR PROMOTION OF VOCATIONAL EDUCATION

In line with his commitment to empower youths through vocational training, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has revived the Government Craft Development Centre, Port Harcourt, bringing the training facility back on stream as part of his first 100 days for his second term.

A report by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, disclosed that, commissioning the rebranded school on Tuesday, 17th September, 2019, in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said Technical and Vocational Training remains one of the surest ways of reaching out to thousands of Rivers youths.

Governor Wike announced that the State Government has contracted Julius Berger to construct standard training workshops for the education of the students.

“We must develop middle level manpower. That is why we have repositioned this school to groom technicians in the state.

“We have contracted Julius Berger to equip the Workshops with standard training machines. Our children must get the best training facility “, he said.

He warned the principal against hiring out the school’s facilities to outsiders. He said the principal would be sanctioned .

Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo said Governor Wike has performed exceptionally in the Education sector.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for reviving the dead institution and placing it on the platform to empower Rivers youths.

Principal of Government Craft Development Centre, Mr China Ameka appreciated Governor Wike for considering it necessary to rebuild the centre into a standard institution for teaching and learning towards human capital development aimed at empowering the youths.

Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ehie Edison said Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has continued to showcase Rivers State as the best in terms of infrastructural development.

He said the revived institution will help in reducing crime in the society as youths would be equipped with the right skills to be self-reliant.

Member Representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Mr Dum Dekor described the project as a quantum leap to give the best to Rivers youths.

He said Rivers State is the only State in the country where several projects have been rolled out for the first 100 days. He said Governor Wike has proved himself as a lover of Rivers people.

Permanent Secretary of Rivers State Bureau of Special Projects, Sunny Okere noted that the project was designed to ensure that Rivers youths get the best technical education. He said all the key Workshops have been primed to train the youths in the right skills.