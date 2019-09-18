Ndudi Elumelu Entrepreneurship/Enterprise Development Training Programme Begins, in Asaba

A five-day entrepreneurship training programme for entrepreneurs of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State has commenced.

The programme being sponsored by the Minority Leader of the House of Representative, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu started on Monday 16th September, 2019 with 200 participates drawn from the four local government areas within the Federal Constituency.

The training programme being organized and handled by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), a reputable entrepreneurship development training organization is expected to end on Friday 20th September, 2019 at the Conference hall of the Ministry of Higher Education, new secretariat by Marian Babagida way, Asaba, Delta State.

The closing ceremony which starts by 11am, according to the Director General on Ndudi Elumelu Campaign Council, Chief Anene Chigbue, will be attended by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who, he confirmed, will present the certificates of participation to the participants, where each of them are entitled to a low interest loan up to the tune of N10 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria with no collaterals.

It will be recalled that Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, two weeks ago requested constituents interested in this training and loan facility to contact designated persons, whose phone numbers were also provided for this purpose. Consequently a total of 200 persons were selected to participate in the strategic human capital development programme by the Federal Legislator.

In an interview, some of the participants expressed happiness for the training and said it will go a long way in helping them to achieve their goal of establishing and expanding their small scale businesses. They acknowledged that the gesture is a timely intervention by the Minority leader.

They appreciated and commended Ndudi Elumelu for not wasting time in fulfilling his promise of doing his best to empower the people from the constituency through programmes such as this, even as they prayed that God will continue to guide, protect and endow him with wisdom to continue to lead the people in the right way.