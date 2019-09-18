•COMMISSIONS RUMUWOJI INTERNATIONAL MARKET

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has declared that the frequency with which Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike churns out quality projects justifies his world acclaimed name, “Mr Project “.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that, commissioning the Rumuwoji International Market built by the Wike Administration in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, 18th September, 2019, Governor Kayode Fayemi commended Governor Wike for his outstanding performance.

Gov Fayemi said: “We are proud of him (Governor Wike) . We are proud of the work he is doing in Rivers State. He is going to continue to Commission projects till 27th September. That is almost 10days from now.

“Even if it is one project per day, it will be almost 10days. Now I understand why they refer to him as Mr Project”.

Fayemi said that governance is about improving the living standard of the people, noting that Governor Wike has worked hard for Rivers people.

He said: “The promise that the governor made is what he is fulfilling today. That is what government is all about. Government is about affecting the lives of our people.

“Governance is about improving the quality and condition of our society. Governance is about ensuring that we fulfil promises that we make to the people “.

He said though he is not in the same political party with Governor Wike , his duty as chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum is to support, protect and defend all governors irrespective of their party affiliations.

In his address, Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that he pledged to rebuild the Market and that the commissioning of the Rumuwoji Market is a fulfilment of that promise

“I made a promise to construct this market. We started this market from the foundation to its completion.

“When we make promises to the people, we are bound to fulfil the promises. Hold us accountable to our promises, because there is no need for excuses. We made a promise and we have fulfilled that promise “, he said.

He informed that the Rivers State Government has finished paying for the project.

Governor Wike established a management committee for the market, directing the committee to ensure that the market serves the people.

He announced that he will give allocation to Rumuwoji community, Rumuwoji women and other people will get their shops through open balloting.

“I will give Rumuwoji women shop allocations in this market. I advise that they should not sell their shops because we will release funds for the Rumuwoji women to ply their trade”, he said.

The Governor stated that he will build a market for the Nkpolu Community as a means of improving the economy of the area.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr Joseph Amiofori said that the market has two banking halls, clinic, police post, fire station, fire hydrants, pumping station and fire alert system.

He said that the Market has 421 lock up shops, 34 open stalls and 441 concrete tables .

Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo commended the Rivers State Governor for delivering a Market of international standard to the people of the city.

Chairman of the Rumuwoji Market Association, Eze Nyeche thanked the Rivers State Governor for keeping his promise to the traders.