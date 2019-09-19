AKWA IBOM GOVT UNVEILS HEALTH INSURANCE SCHEME FOR JOURNALISTS

*PRESENTS HMO CARDS TO BENEFICIARIES



Akwa Ibom State Government has instituted an Health Insurance Scheme for journalists in the state.

The Commissioner of Information, Charles Udoh who unveiled the scheme at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Uyo said that the programme is commencing with 198 registered journalists who had completed documentation for the scheme.

He remarked that the initiative was in fulfillment of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s promise to offer specialized welfare package to journalists in the state, adding that the Governor is poised to change the perception and lifestyle of media practitioners and every Akwa Ibom citizen.

The Information boss stated that government identified with one of the best insurance firms in the country, Axa Mansard, for the scheme, adding that the company has a good track record and will enable beneficiaries enjoy maximum benefit from the programme.







Presenting the HMO cards to the State Chairman of the NUJ, the Commissioner explained “The card allows you to have access to health insurance as listed by the service provider for one year at Premier Hospital, Uyo.

“If you are ill outside Akwa Ibom, there is a number here, call that number and they will direct you to a hospital in whichever part of Nigeria that you are and you get treated. That means that you have Health Insurance that covers you within the boundaries of Nigeria. Now, that is government effort to support you

Sir Udoh said that so far, only 198 journalists have registered for the scheme as against the 250 that the state government had already paid for, urging members of the NUJ to avail themselves of the opportunity and fill up the remaining number

He tasked members of the NUJ to drive professionalism in the discharge of their duties, urging them to strictly comply with the rules of engagement of the union in order to seperate professionals from quacks.



Earlier, the Chairman of the NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk said the sheme is in line with the NUJ Welfare policy. He expressed appreciation to the state government for the initiative, noting that the scheme, which is first of its kind in the country, has opened a new chapter for media practitioners in the state.

He further explained that the scheme will give Journalists in the state another inspiration to excel in their profession and call on all registered members to make good use of the programme.