GOV. UDOM EMMANUEL CELEBRATES TRIBUNAL VICTORY WITH GREAT HUMILITY

Today, the overwhelming victory that the good people of Akwa Ibom State gave me at the March 9, 2019 gubernatorial election was again reaffirmed by the Election Petition Tribunal.

Let me use this opportunity to thank our ONLY GOD who saw us through the campaigns, the elections and the victory without any loss of lives. This could only have happened, because we believe in God and His presence and guidance has never departed and will never depart from this State.

To you my dear and great Akwaibomites, thank you for the love, faith, belief and trust you have shown me, your prayers and hope in my capacity to take this State to a place and point that would stand out as a source of reference in what an inspired and people-centric governance can and should be.

To my fellow brothers and sisters on the opposite end of the political divide, I am extending my hand of fellowship again to join me in building a State that would be the pride of us all- an economically viable, infrastructurally developed , morally sound and forward looking State where the abiding cords of our unity and brotherhood will be strengthened.

In every political contest, a winner must emerge and the loser must accept the verdict of the people. The Akwa Ibom people have spoken-they spoke loudly and clearly on March 9, 2019, by overwhelmingly re-electing me to a second term.

The time has come for us to come together and move our dear State forward. The Completion Agenda is an Akwa Ibom Agenda and we must all be invested in its execution.