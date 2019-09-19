Projects: GOV. WIKE DECRIES DELIBERATE MARGINALISATION OF RIVERS STATE BY APC FED. GOVT.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has berated the Federal Government for deliberately neglecting Rivers State in the recent release of N148billion for roads.

He declared that the action of the Federal Government is the most shameful act of marginalisation in a Federation where Rivers State contributes to the financial sustenance of the country.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that Governor Wike made this declaration in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, 19th September, 2019, before Commissioning the New Rivers State Civil Servants Quarters at Amassoma Street as part of his first 100days for a second term.

The Governor said: “The Federal Government released N148BILLION for the construction of roads and it did not consider one Road in Rivers State. Look at the condition of the East West Road.

“Shame on those who say they are working with the current Federal Government, but cannot protect the interest of Rivers State in that Government.

“We are producing oil that finances projects in the country and the Federal Government can release N148BILLION for roads and Rivers State was neglected. You are working with the Federal Government and you cannot attract projects to Rivers State. Anyone who is in APC and is from Rivers State, shame on you”.

He said as politicians in APC, they should be able to plead with the Federal Government to site projects in Rivers State to expand their political relevance.

“You are there , you cannot even say for my sake help me and give me one Road. So I can go home and tell my people this is what I brought to Rivers State .

“What offence has Rivers State committed in this country that this Federal Government cannot for one day remember the State. They have our son who was their Director General. If for nothing, since he was your Director General, help him and do one project for his people.

“Tomorrow you will say Rivers people should vote for you. Which vote. We wont do that. Nobody is a slave. We are not slaves. We cannot be conquered by anybody.”

Governor Wike said that his focus is the development of Rivers State and not the promotion of political parties.

Commenting on the constitution of his new cabinet, Governor Wike said that a list of possible nominees has been sent to security agencies for profiling. He said appointments would be made at the appropriate time.

He expressed happiness with the quality of the project and urged the Civil Servants to maintain the facility.

He said that the Rivers State Government will continue to work for the good of Rivers people.

“This Government is here for you. It is here to give you the best. As civil servants, always put in your best for Rivers State “, he said.

He said that the Judges Quarters will be ready by October. He noted that it will be the best in the country.

Head of Service of Rivers State, Rufus Godwins said since the creation of Rivers State there have been five construction of Civil Servants Quarters, out of which Governor Wike developed three.

Permanent Secretary of Rivers State Ministry of Housing, Mr Joseph Amieofori said that the new Civil Servants Quarters was constructed through direct labour. He said that the facility is of International standard.

Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo said that the project is a confirmation of the governor’s love for Rivers Civil Servants.

Chairman of Rivers State Association of Civil Servants, Comrade Austin Jonah thanked the Rivers State Governor for investing in the welfare of Rivers Civil Servants.