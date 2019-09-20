Breaking: OKOWA WINS…

The gubernatorial election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has declared Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and incumbent Governor of Delta state, as the winner of the March 9 2019 governorship election in the state.

The 3-man Panel chaired by Honourble Justice Suleiman Belgore, resumed sitting after a brief power failure and in a landmark ruling today, Friday September 20, 2019, authenticated the result of the Delta governorship election and dismissed the petition of his closest rival Chief Great Ogboru and the All Progressive Congress (APC), challenging INEC’s declaration of Senator Okowa as winner, with over 800, 000 votes.

The tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove that Okowa was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

It described Ogboru’s attempt to overturned the victory of Okowa as “opportunistic and gold digging…”

“Finally, in view of all the foregone, it is incorrect to say that Okowa did not win the election. We found that Gov. Okowa won crystal clear. We find the declaration and return in order and duly made.

It satisfies the electoral act.

The petition fails woefully…,” the Tribunal ruled.

