Tribunal: ELUMELU HAILS OKOWA’S VICTORY, SAYS JUDGMENT WELL DESERVED

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has commended the Judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba on Friday, September 20, 2019, which affirmed the victory of Senator Okowa as the winner of the March 9, 2019 Governorship election in the State.

Hon. Elumelu, in a Statement from the office of the Minority Leader, House of Representative, National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on Friday, September 20, described the tribunal Judgment as well deserved, saying the people of Delta State spoke with one voice by voting massively for the Governor in the last Governorship election in the State.

The Minority Leader noted that the people of the State clearly demonstrated their preference for Senator Okowa, based on what the Governor achieved across the three senatorial districts, where he established proactiveness, sincerity, unity of purpose, transparency, prudence and the fear of God with the people oriented projects he delivered, adding that Deltans could not have voted for whom they have not tested and confirmed his proven capabilities.

“The Governor’s capacity has been tested and proven by the people. That is what the judgment of today has demonstrated. He was voted for by every segment of the society in an election that was free and fair, he was voted in an election where Deltans came out in their numbers to exercise their right and express their freewill by voting the candidate of their choice.

“It was an election that complied in all ramification with the INEC guidelines and was in consonance with the Electoral act, and the Tribunal was only doing the needful by affirming the election of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the authentic winner of the election.

“We are gladdened by the Judgment of the tribunal, it is another way of affirming the will and wishes of the people who demonstrated trust in him and also in our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“On behalf of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives and the people of my primary Constituency, Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, who voted overwhelmingly for him and our party, we greet and congratulate His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeany Okowa, Governor of Delta State, on this great and wonderful occasion.



“God has vindicated him and the people of Delta State as well. God has once again affirmed the Governor’s calling to the service of the people of Delta State and it is our collective prayer that He who called him will guide, protect and give him the wisdom and enablement to move our great state to another level of prosperity, in line with the Governor’s new mantra of a Stronger Delta State,” the Statement concluded.