IPAC Wants Ogboru, APC to Accept Tribunal Verdict In the Interest of Deltans



The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Delta State Chapter, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State on his victory at the Governorship Election Tribunal saying its was a victory for all Deltans.

IPAC in a press release signed by the state Chairman, Mr. Fred Obi said the victory of the governor at the election tribunal must be viewed as a victory for all Deltans saying; “the governor must be magnanimous in victory, knowing fully well that, the people are the true owners of democratic powers of which such powers are transient.”

“As the chief steward of the state, the Inter Party Advisory Council, pray the governor to extend a good hand of fellowship decked with the spirit of sportsmanship to all aggrieved persons especially to the major opposition political party the All Progressives Congress, APC, who had gone to the tribunal to seek redress over perceived hiccups at the 2019 general elections, which no doubt, is at the ambit of their legitimate democratic rights.

Obi said IPAC will at all times continue to play her role as a non partisan political organisation especially in creating the enabling environment that will give room for inter party harmony in the state.

“Therefore, we plead with the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress as well as the Party, the APC, to accept the tribunal judgment in good fate and seek measures to support in the building of a greater Delta State which is paramount at this point in time.

“We will also want to use this opportunity to call on the two major Actors His Excellency Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP and Chief Great Ogboru of the APC to urgently call their supporters to be law abiding.

Continuing: ” That those celebrating the victory should not carry their dancing drums to the backyard of those perceived to have lost, indeed the victory at the tribunal is the victory of all, as it’s a case of no Victor no vanguish. Supporters of the two major Actors and political parties are therefore enjoined to be careful with their ulterances especially on the Social media.”

IPAC boss further noted that; “Delta state have for sometime now enjoyed strong political stability and peace, hence the appeal to sustain the tempo as the judgement is for the good of everyone, the tribunal judgement should therefore not be used to create unnecessary political tension and accrimony, those celebrating should celebrate with love believing that we are all winners.”