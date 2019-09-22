DUMO LULU-BRIGGS HAILS GOV. WIKE OVER REAL MADRID FOOTBALL ACADEMIC

David Diai.

Prominent Rivers State oil industry titan and renowned philanthropist, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has congratulated Gov. Nyesom Wike over the recent unveiling of the Real Madrid Football Academy, in Port Harcourt.

This commendation was contained in a special congratulatory message signed by Chief Lulu-Briggs himself, in which the frontline politician and Rivers governorship Candidate of the Accord political party, also described the academy as a giant leap in the right direction and charged Rivers stakeholders to spend more time creating an environment that supports the aspirations of young people to actualize their potentials.

“I believe that if individually or collectively, officially or unofficially, we redirect half of the time, energy and the resources we dedicate to politics on bothering about administration and everything pertaining to the development of Rivers State, we shall indeed have a state that all of us will be more proud of,” Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs admonished.

The full statement, released on his dedicated social media handles, reads thus:

“It is encouraging to know that the Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers State is a reality.

We encourage every move that is geared towards creating an environment that supports the aspirations of young people and actualize their potentials.

This is a giant leap in the right direction.

Congratulations, His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, Executive Governor, Rivers State and the government and people of Rivers State.

God prosper us”.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Recall that the Rivers State Government on Saturday, September 21, 2019, unveiled the splendid Real Madrid Football Academy constructed by the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to engage Rivers youths and promote professional football in the State

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde commissioned the ultra modern football training facility in the presence of officials of Real Madrid Football Club, Rivers State Government officials and top Rivers statesmen, leading political figures and corporate moguls, amongst whom was Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, popularly addressed as DLB, who stood out proudly and prominently, as a true Rivers son and youth mentor, who has been at the forefront of promoting and encouraging the empowerment and capacity building of Rivers youths, both institutionally with the Dumo Lulu-Briggs Youth Foundation, DYF23 and through the committed and regular support aid and sponsorship of multi-sectoral youth development programmes and projects, both in Rivers state and for Rivers youths, over the years.

The Commissioning of the Real Madrid Academy, performed by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is quite in tandem with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs’ vision and agenda for youth engagement, as it is expected to ensure the early discovery and harnessing of Football talents in Rivers State and groom the next generation of football stars, in the mould of Taribo West, George Finidi, Joseph Yobo and other football greats who made the state proud and brought national, continental and global fame and glory to Rivers State in the past.